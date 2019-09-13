Vacant Northampton town centre shop could be turned into house of multiple occupancy

Proposals have been submitted to the Guildhall to turn an empty shop into residential use for six people.

The Gold Street site,which will adjoin the Travelodge, will comprise of six bedrooms, each fitted with its own bathroom, with a community kitchen and lounge area.

The shop, behind the opticians, is set to become a home for six people.

At present this part of the building, behind the opticians, remains unused and was once part of the former Grand Hotel.

Plans say there will be minor alterations to the appearance of the building, which includes removing blue boarding in Kingswell Street and replacing them by windows.

Papers say: 'Northampton town centre is going through a transition stage with new investment urgently needed with the closure of a number of important retail outlets.

"This proposal will help increase the vitality of the centre with an addition in the number of people living within it.

The site, which is positioned underneath and beside the Travelodge, could be developed if it's given the green light.

'This site is very close to the recently relocated University of Northampton and new accommodation such as the one proposed is urgently needed for this institution'.

Access to the development will be from Kingswell Street and no parking will be provided for the tenants.

The agent dealing with this application was recently involved in the conversion of a former factory in College Street to residential apartments.