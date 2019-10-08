US diplomat scandal: Here's everything we know so far about the death of Northamptonshire's Harry Dunn

The death of Northamptonshire's Harry Dunn has caused uproar this week after a suspect in the case claimed diplomatic immunity to leave the country - here's everything we know so far.

Harry Dunn, of Charlton near Brackley, in Northamptonshire died in hospital earlier this year after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27. He was 19.

A suspect in the crash is the wife of a US diplomat, who has now flown back to the States using diplomatic immunity.

A suspect in the crash has now been named as Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat who was reportedly staying at the RAF Croughton base.

In a statement released over the weekend, Northamptonshire Police say that a 42-year-old American suspect - Mrs Sacoolas - "engaged fully" with the force's investigation in the weeks after the crash - and even claimed she had "no plans" to leave the country.

But it was revealed on Friday last week (October 4) that Mrs Sacoolas has now left the UK to fly back to the US, and has claimed diplomatic immunity.

Harry's mother and father, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have appeared on national media over the weekend to ask the diplomat to return to the UK, and have claimed they will fly to the US and "see President Trump" directly if the immunity is not waived.

Northamptonshire Police is working with the UK government to negotiate her return but investigators know that their options are limited due to the laws around diplomatic immunity.

In a statement on Saturday, the US State Department said diplomatic immunity was 'rarely waived'.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Police's chief constable Nick Adderley spoke on BBC Radio 4 yesterday (October 7) to appeal to Mrs Sacoolas directly and ask her to return to the UK to face justice.

He said: "I am father, I know how I would feel if it was my son that was killed, She's a mother and I am sure she will know how she would feel if it was her own child that had come to harm. I would say, come back face justice, let's see what happens. Do the right thing both morally and come back."

Meanwhile, thousands of people across the UK are in uproar over the diplomat's use of diplomatic immunity.

Harry's death has struck a chord with Northampton's residents as the 19-year-old was "a true Cobblers fans" and season ticket holder. In the weekend after his death, a minute's applause was held at a Northampton Town match in his memory.

The Hashtag #JusticeForHarry was trending on Twitter yesterday as thousands of residents called for the diplomat to return to the UK.

The situation has also put the UK and US' 'special relationship' under scrutiny.

PM Boris Johnson has confirmed he planned to speak to the US Government about the situation and would ask for them to return Mrs Sacoolas to the UK.

Meanwhile, an online fundraising campaign named Justice For Harry set up October 2 has raised more than £9,000, with the goal of helping any legal costs needed to bring Mrs Scoolas back to the UK.

The page claims that Northamptonshire Police "have now confirmed that Harry was riding perfectly safely on the night of the crash travelling on his own side of the road when he collided with an oncoming vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road."

In a statement released after his death, Harry's family paid tribute to their 19-year-old son and said: "Our Harry loved life; his 19 years were always busy. Growing up as a twin and having three other brothers and a sister there was always competition which contributed towards Harry’s bubbly and outgoing nature.

“The loss of Harry is going to leave the biggest hole in our lives and he will truly be missed by all.”