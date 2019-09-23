US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber spotted above Northampton - did you see it?

A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber has been spotted in the skies over Northampton recently.

The triangular-shaped jet was seen above Delapre at around 2pm on Tuesday (September 17) and photographed above the town on the evening of September 11.

The B-2 stealth bomber over Northampton. Photo by Stuart Mundy

Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit is an American bomber capable of deploying both conventional and thermonuclear weapons and low observable stealth technology.

