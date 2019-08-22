Urgent appeal to find missing woman from Northamptonshire

Police are urgently appealing for information to help find a woman missing from her Daventry home.

Leakha Ali left her home in the town at around 8.40am yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).

Leakha Ali. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 34-year-old was last seen in the town centre at around 11am the same day.

She is described as Asian, 5ft 4in, of slim build, with black hair worn in a bobbed style, sitting above her shoulders.

When she was last seen, Leakha was wearing a dark top and white jeans.

Anyone who has seen Leakha, or has information about where she is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency.