'Untold mental anguish': Harry Dunn family considering private criminal prosecution against Anne Sacoolas

Harry Dunn's family are considering a private criminal prosecution against Anne Sacoolas, the woman who has admitted to causing the fatal crash in Northamptonshire.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is still yet to decide whether or not to charge the American woman who was driving on the wrong side of the road before the crash outside Croughton in August.

(L-R) Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and Harry's father Tim Dunn. Photo: Getty Images

Waiting for a decision and the lack of an explanation is causing 'untold mental anguish' for the family, according to a statement from their spokesman Radd Seiger yesterday (Monday, December 9).

"Sadly, the family are losing faith and confidence in the criminal justice agencies to do the right thing and authorise that charge and have therefore reluctantly concluded that they have no choice other than to now actively consider with their lawyers in London bringing a private criminal prosecution against Anne Sacoolas," he said.

"Those discussions are now well advanced. Frankly, no one who had been through what they had been through and are continuing to go through, could blame them."

Mrs Sacoolas remains in the US having claimed diplomatic immunity and left the UK in the days after the crash.

Harry's family feel 'completely let down and abandoned' by the CPS, Northamptonshire Police and the UK and US governments, Mr Seiger's statement added.

He said 'the mind boggles' at the lack of a charge as the evidence against Mrs Sacoolas meets the necessary tests, in their minds.

A CPS spokesman said: “We appreciate how difficult this time must be for Harry’s loved ones and understand that his family are seeking answers.

“However, whilst the case is under active consideration, we are unable to meet with Harry’s family to discuss its progress.

"The CPS is carefully considering all the available information, including the impact on Harry’s family, in order to make an independent and objective charging decision.

“Our chief crown prosecutor will meet with Harry’s parents as soon as is it possible to provide them with an update.”