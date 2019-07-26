Unlucky cat who started life in a car crusher is back in a Northamptonshire shelter

A tortoiseshell cat who started off her life trapped inside a car crusher has once again ended up at a Northamptonshire rehoming centre.

Margarita, a three-year-old cat, was taken into the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch in June as she did not cope well with a new baby in her household.

Margarita needs to be in a home without very young children as she does not like loud noises.

The young tortie did not have an easy start to life as she was trapped in a car crusher as a kitten and rescued by Cats Protection.

This left her very scared of loud noises and wary of new people.

She was later rehomed but, unfortunately, she ended up in RSPCA care when a new member of the family arrived.

Margarita is now looking for a quiet home with no children. She may be able to live with another cat but would be happier as the only pet in the home.

Julie Clifft, from the adoptions team at the branch, said: “Margarita is a cat who enjoys fuss and chin tickles once she gets to know and trust you. She is looking for an owner who will let her do what she pleases and give her attention when she wants it, on her own terms.

“Margarita was an indoor cat in her previous home but we believe that after her settling in period, she may like to have access to a safe garden.”

The RSPCA says some families worry the arrival of a newborn baby means they need to rehome their cat - but it says this does not have to be the case.

Cats like routine, the charity added, and it can be stressful for them when a new baby brings lots of new smells, sounds and disruption to their usual routine.

But there are ways that cat mums and dads can manage the transition:

- Ensure any new changes to the home, such as new baby items or any redecorating happens gradually

- If you plan to restrict your cat’s access to particular rooms once the baby arrives then it’s best to do this ahead of their arrival so they have time to adjust

- Leave new items out for the cat to sniff or gently rub a cloth on your cat’s cheeks and then rub this cloth over the new items in the home to make them smell familiar to your cat

- Once the baby is born, if staying a couple of nights in the hospital, bring home a worn babygrow and let your cat sniff and investigate

- Try to keep the cat’s routine, such as feeding times, as similar as possible

- Provide your cat with new toys to play with to keep them busy when you may be preoccupied with the baby

- Provide safe places for your cat to escape to if they need to get away from it all - this includes cosy hiding places and opportunities to climb up high

- When pregnant, pass on the cat litter duties to someone else or ensure you wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly - this is to reduce your risk of Toxoplasmosis. The risk of pregnant women getting this is quite low but extra precautions are advised.

Margarita is currently being boarded at Hope Cattery in Brixworth where she has been waiting for more than 40 days. The cattery is open between 11am and 2pm every day and cats can only be reserved in person.

If you think you can give Margarita a home, contact RSPCA Northamptonshire on 07840 926122.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website.