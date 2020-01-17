University of Northampton’s memorial lecture for local poet John Clare will be open to the public

A lecture that will commemorate local romantic poet John Clare will be open to the public to attend.

The University of Northampton hosts the event that celebrates the work of John Clare and his connection to Northamptonshire every year.

This year the lecture will feature Ellis Hall and Bridget Somekh who co-authored 'Love’s Cold Returning' - a book that looks at John Clare’s journey from Essex to Northamptonshire in 1841.

New Zealand poet, John Gallas, who in 2016 walked the route John Clare took, will also speak at the lecture.

He will read some of his poems about John Clare from his volume 'Mad John’s Walk'.

The event will take place on Thursday January 23 at 5pm on the Waterside campus.

Event organiser and professor in English and Postcolonial Studies, Janet Wilson, said: “This is a fantastic double bill: the authors of a new book on John Clare’s walk in 1841 accompanied by readings from poet, John Gallas, about his journey retracing Clare’s footsteps.

“It will be a unique opportunity to hear about a local odyssey, then and now.”

The lecture is open to the public and free to attend.

If you are interested, you should register by Tuesday January 21, by emailing janet.wilson@northampton.ac.uk