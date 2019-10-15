University of Northampton re-launch underwear campaign for Hope Centre

Staff across Northampton's university have been donating new and second-hand (freshly laundered) socks and underwear to homeless charity The Hope Centre.

The scheme called 'Underwear for Hope' launched in June and more than six bin liners were filled with clothing – most of which was new and still in its shop wrapping.

Underwear for Hope is re-launching from 14 October until 9 December, the peak season for demands for fresh underwear for people who are homeless.

Collection boxes are located at the following University sites: the Changemaker Hub (ground floor of the Learning Hub) and the Students’ Union Engine Shed at Waterside as well as the reception of Newton building, St. George's Avenue.

The university has also set-up specific Hope Centre branded donation boxes if people wish to give money for the Hope Centre instead and a ‘justgiving’ page.

Paul Tucker, environment adviser in the university’s safety, health and environment team said: “Although our chaplaincy already collect other types of clothing for charity, we hadn’t run a donation drive like this before so were quite taken aback by the generosity of our staff members.

“Winter is a time of the year when homeless people need extra layers and fresh clothing, so we hope the people of Northampton get behind our bigger and better Underwear for Hope.”