A gold medalist Paralympian and a 2024 Olympics hopeful have joined the University of Northampton's (UoN) newest sports scholarship, bringing industry professionals' insight to the hopefuls' dreams.

The Northampton Energy Elite Athlete scholarship, which was launched in 2021, offers 15 'scholars' from UoN a range of support. These include strength and conditioning, weekly rehabilitation clinics, nutrition workshops and even media training to help them remain 'on brand' with the university and appeal to a wide audience.

The offering was keenly taken up by Ruby Paul, 20, a student of UoN who has already represented Great Britain in archery at the European Youth Championships in Greece (2018) winning bronze in the Individual Cadet Women.

With the headache of travel now resolved the two athletes can focus on what they do best

She also shot for the UK at three internationals in her first year in the Junior category (2019) finishing sixth overall in the European Youth Cup and seventh in the Senior National Rankings. Now she hopes to make it in the senior category.

Ruby said: "As soon as the scholarship was launched, I was like 'right, I'm applying', because it has a lot of what I was missing before.

"It's great that I have this constant contact, not just with my coach, but also the nutritionists, psych and physio support all under one roof.

"Because I'm planning to do my masters here, I'll have that continuous support in the same place and it will just make things a lot easier to track.

The two students will be balancing high academic and sporting goals as they progress through the programme

"I've medaled as a youth and just want to make it into a senior squad and keep inspiring people, not just to compete, but also to take up archery more generally.

"This scholarship will 100 percent help me in my goal of representing my country at the Paris Olympic games in 2024."

Ruby has been joined by Tokyo Paralympic medal-winning swimmer, Maisie Summers-Newton MBE, who was recognised in the 2021 honours list for her contribution to Paralympic sports in the UK. She said she has not just Paris, but also the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham in April squarely in her sights.

Having twice won goldoverseas, Maisie said she hoped to benefit hugely from the scholarship and inspire other para athletes at home through another strong performance at those games.

Maisie said: "My goal is to progress my gym work and to make use of all the support offered here. Before I would have to travel to a gym and a nutritionist and others all in different locations. Now it's all in the same place.

"I've never ever worked alongside people who do archery, like Ruby for example, so it's nice to be able to work alongside some of the best athletes in the country whilst also striving for my own goals.

"It will be great, just to inspire para-swimmers and other para athletes just to get into sports, regardless of the ones they choose."

The scholarship is overseen by the University’s Applied Sport Scientist, Luke Callis, 28, who is described as the 'driving force' of the programme. He joined the University in 2021 from Premier League side, Sheffield United, where he worked in the Blades’ academy.

Luke said: "I think the support of people like Maisie and Ruby shows how far the University has come. Our aim is to make this a real regional hub for sport, able to compete with places like Loughborough University.

"Coming from a background in elite sports, I hope to bring that same approach to the athletes here.