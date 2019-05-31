Two Northamptonshire Wyvale Garden Centres sold to Scottish competitors

Wootton and Harlestone Heath garden centres have been taken over by competitor Dobbies.

Wyevale Garden Centres (WGC), has sold 31 centres to Dobbies Garden Centres - including Harlestone Heath and Wootton - for an undisclosed sum.

The centres will continue to trade as WGC over the coming weeks with completion of the sales phased from late May through to the end of June.

This is the third transaction with Dobbies following the sale of five centres, plus a single site sale, both in October 2018.

Anthony Jones, chief operating officer of WGC, said: “We are pleased to have agreed the sale of a portfolio of our centres to Dobbies Garden Centres.

"We would like to thank all of our garden centre colleagues for their contribution to Wyevale Garden Centres and wish them well for the next stage of their growth and development with Dobbies.

"I am delighted with our strong start to the year and am excited about trading for the rest of the main gardening season. Meanwhile, we also continue to evaluate a wide range of options as part of our ongoing sale process.”

The centres sold to Dobbies include: Altrincham, Andover, Beaconsfield, Brighton, Bury St Edmunds, Cadnam, Findern, Galton, Gosforth, Hare Hatch, Harlestone Heath, Havant, Hungerford, Keston, Leicester Rowena, Lelant, Marple, Moreton Park, Northampton, Pennine, Poppleton, Royston, Rugby, Shenstone, Stratford upon Avon, Stockton, Swansea, Swindon, Telford, Thornbury and World's End.

It comes as Wellingborough's site was sold to Higgins Landscape and Garden Centres Limited, part of Higgins Building Supplies Limited, in December.