Two Northamptonshire organisations have been awarded a share of a house builder’s £1 million fund aiming to support under-18s.

South Northants Community Responders and Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy (NTGA), based at Benham Sports Centre, Moulton Park, were among 96 organisations to reach the final stage of the Building Futures competition held by Persimmon Homes.

Both organisations were awarded £5,000, although three finalists nationwide were awarded the top prize of £100,000, three the second prize of £50,000 and three the third prize of £20,000.

Steve Gibson from South Northants Community Responders said: “Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals, with such a broad range of groups being represented and we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000.

“As well as delivering life-saving care across our community, we also provide educational programmes for schools in the area.

“The funding will be spent on vital teaching aids for CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions in our local schools.”

Ross Whittaker from NTGA added: “We are proud to provide accessible opportunities for all members of the community to enjoy trampoline gymnastics and achieve their potential in a safe and welcoming environment, regardless of gender, race or religion.

“Persimmon’s funding will help us with our goal of improving facilities for current members along with increasing capacity to welcome new members from the local community, so we are very grateful for their support.”

Persimmon Homes regional divisional director, Simon McDonald, continued: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and it is wonderful to celebrate the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”