Two friends raise £7,000 with 12-hour video game livestreaming marathon in Northampton

Two friends have raised a grand total of £7,000 for charity through a 12-hour video gaming livestream marathon.

Alex Knight, 24, and Emile Cole, 26, - better known as the online livestreaming duo SubParButInHD - cheered as the final total came in at the end of their 12-hour online gaming session this week.

The boys react to a 2,150 donation by gaming world champion TurboPolsa.

At least 1,200 people tuned in to watch the non-stop broadcast on the streaming service Twitch.tv - a website that lets creators video themselves live online and build a community of fans.

Live from Alex's home in Northampton, the duo as well as Alex's girlfriend Charlotte recorded themselves for 12-hours on January 4 while chatting to their fans and pulling in donations from all over the world.

Alex told the Chronicle & Echo: "It was a massive feeling of appreciation from the people who have supported us this year and came together for a common cause.

"It was touching that people wanted to contribute as much as they could. I think video gaming is only ever brought up in a negative light in the news, but it really is one of the most selfless and self-aware communities I've ever been a part of."

Alex and Emile stream an advert for charity Special Effect as part of their charity broadcast.

The stream was set up to raise money for mental health charity MIND, as well as Special Effect - a charity that creates bespoke gaming controllers for people with mental and physical disabilities.

The stream included a stunning moment when four-time world-champion video gamer Pierre "Turbopolsa" Silfver gave £2,150 in a single donation.

Alex said: "It was such an incredible moment. We later learned he meant to donate £215 to round us up to our next target but put a zero on the end by accident.

"He's a friend of the stream. He laughed about it and told us to keep it. It was pretty amazing."

Millions of people around the world watch their favourite creators on Twitch.tv everyday and are able to chat to the stars and other viewers. The top channels pull in hundreds of thousands of viewers at a time.

The final total came to £7,000, which was donate equally to MIND and Special Effect.

Alex and Emile have been livestreaming together for four years. Visit their channel on Twitch.tv here. The duo also host a live show on esports website Ginx TV.