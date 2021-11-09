Two cars and lorry involved in rush-hour smash blocking main route into Northampton from M1

All traffic stopped on A45 between Mereway and Brackmills

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:17 am
The A45 is blocked by an accident heading towards Northampton from the M1

One of the main routes into Northampton from the M1 is blocked following a rush-hour smash involving two cars and a lorry on Tuesday (November 9).

Reports say emergency services have held all traffic on the A45 Nene Valley way approaching Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow flyover.

Traffic is gridlocked back to junction 15 on the motorway with sensors showing more queues on Mereway and on the A508.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed first reports of the crash were received at 8.10am and involved a Nissan Qashqai, Kia Picanto and a truck.

