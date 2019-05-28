Twenty canal boats craned in to mark twentieth year of annual Crick Boat Show

The annual Crick Boat Show, near Daventry, is now in its 20th year and to mark the occasion 20 canal boats, with a combined weight of 620 tonnes, were craned in for the event. The event is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, and is the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, with over 250 exhibitors gathering from across the canal world and beyond. Matthew Symonds, national boating manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Every year Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates our fantastic network of canals and rivers and this year is the 20th Crick Boat Show. “Research shows spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier and we believe that waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives." The show is the nation’s biggest inland boating marketplace and is situated on a stretch of the 58- mile long Grand Union Canal. Over the three-day weekend boat show-goers could also enjoy free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of exhibitors.

Pictured: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictured: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictured: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictured: Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more