Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Northamptonshire police worker Kate Beck

Northamptonshire Police has paid tribute to Kate Beck – a "popular and highly-valued colleague" - who spent her entire working life serving the public on behalf of the police force.

Kate began her career with Northamptonshire Police as a 17-year-old trainee in 1994, displaying a positive, can-do-attitude that remained with her throughout her career.

The funeral cortge passed through Wootton Hall this week.

The following year she took up the post of admin clerk before joining the Training Department in 1997 where she was described by those she supported as “one of the most encouraging, fun and engaging trainers” they had ever worked with.

Superintendent Sarah Johnson, said: “Kate was one of the most positive people I have ever met – she lit up a room when she walked into it with her vibrancy and positivity and her loss has been felt across the force by us all.

“She was one of those rare people who was not only fun to be around and well-liked by her colleagues, but also exceptionally professional, hardworking and good at any job she turned her hand to.

"She was also someone you could go to in confidence about an issue you were having in your working or personal life, knowing she would treat it seriously and give you sound advice."

Kate's funeral took place on Tuesday, July 16.

In 2013, Kate went on to lead the Specials and Volunteers programme, where she helped shape the way in which the force utilises volunteers and specials - a role that made a huge difference in Northamptonshire Police’s ability to continue offering the best possible police service through times of budget cuts and reducing police officer numbers.

Kate worked in this role until May 2019, when she left Northamptonshire Police. Sadly, she died a short time later from a long-term illness.

Her funeral, which took place on Tuesday, July 16, and involved everyone wearing bright colours, passed through Force Headquarters, where a huge crowd of police officers and police staff turned out to pay their respects.

“She is sorely missed by her former colleagues which was demonstrated in the number of people who attended her funeral and the number of people who turned out as her funeral cortège passed through Force Headquarters," Superintendent Johnson added.

“We are continuing to support Kate’s family through this sad and difficult time and continue to share memories with each other about Kate – she really was one in a million.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “As you can see from Kate’s career history, not only was she a valued member of staff who was well liked and loved by all whom she worked with, but she also made a huge contribution to policing in Northamptonshire - a true professional who proudly told colleagues if you cut her in two, she would bleed blue.

“Kate really was a one off and she performed all of her roles with such drive and passion, such energy and enthusiasm, that it would be impossible to equal. Her memory leaves a splash of colour and warmth at the heart of Northamptonshire Police.”