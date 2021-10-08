Tributes paid to 'hard-working' and 'bubbly' man, 45, who died in Northampton hit-and-run

A picture of Lukas Tyczkowski has been laid alongside tributes at the scene of the crash

Tributes have been paid to a 'bubbly' and 'hard-working' Northampton man who died following a hit-and-run in the town.

Lukas Tyczkowski, 45, sadly died at the scene following the collision in the Kingsley area of Kettering Road, just before 9pm on Saturday (October 2).

Dozens of flowers have been left next to where Mr Tyzczkowsi died, along with empty Polish beer cans, a bag of coffee beans, a candle, and a picture of him.

Flowers have been laid at the scene in Kettering Road where Mr Tyczkowski died

The picture of Mr Tyczkowski has a caption underneath which reads, '23/10/1975 - 2/10/2021. Loved son, brother, friend and colleague. Rest in peace.'

Mr Tyczkowski worked at Walkerpack Ltd in Brackmills for 15 years. His manager Mick Cupoli has paid tribute to his former colleague.

Mr Cupoli said: "He was a cracking lad. It's come as a shock to everybody.

"He was superb. Everyone thought the world of him. People are just mortified. It's been difficult for everyone this week. It's not going to be over until he is laid to rest.

"He has been here for 15 years. He knows this place inside out. He knew the job inside out. He was the go to guy if you got stuck. He had been here forever and a day. He could do absolutely everything.

"He was always a chatty, bubbly guy. He'd walk in in the morning with a big smile on his face, always bouncy.

"From a company point of view, a lot of people struggled to match him for his work ethic. He was definitely a grafter. Proper bubbly guy.

"He was here for a long time and knew a lot of staff. Everyone knew him. He would help anyone.

"He was over here to work and he did, and I'm sure he helped his family [who live in Poland].

"They say the good die young, don't they. It's very sad. Everyone's gutted."

On hearing the news of his colleague's death, Mr Cupoli said: "Unbelievable. That was my initial thought. To a degree, it's still not quite right. It should not happen to anybody but when you know someone, you think 'no, that can't be right'.

"When you work with someone for five/six days a week, you expect that person to bounce through the door. It does open your eyes, absolutely.

"It's a sad, sad loss. He was a proper, proper gent.

"He had only just come back from holiday [to Poland]. He came back to work on Thursday (September 30). The last time I saw him was Friday (October 1)."