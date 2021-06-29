A number of close friends have paid tribute to a Northampton mother-of-four who died just months after a cancer diagnosis, aged 40.

Michelle McKay from Kingsley was diagnosed with stage four lung and bone cancer in April this year following a battle with breast cancer in 2017, which she had recovered from.

Despite chemotherapy for the lung and bone cancer, Michelle, who turned 40 in January this year, passed away at Northampton General Hospital on Friday (June 25) after doctors told her earlier in the week that she had 24 hours to live.

Michelle McKay died on Friday (June 25) after a battle with cancer.

Now friends have paid tribute to the mum-of-four who used to work as a carer in a day care centre and was known and loved by so many.

Heta Mehta, who met Michelle when they were both working at SunCare Day Centre, said: “She was a very good person who was always laughing and cheering.

“She was bubbly and happy-go-lucky.

“Michelle was always ready to help anyone and she would go out of her way to help if she could.

Michelle has been described as the 'best mum and best colleague'.

“Everyone she met was touched by her and wherever she went she spread happiness.

“She was the best mum, the best carer and the best colleague.”

Michelle’s funeral has been organised for mid-July and friends, colleagues and family will line the streets close to where she worked as she was ‘so well-known and loved’.

Another of Michelle’s friends, Karen Duckenfield, added: “Michelle was such a wonderful and majestic person.

“We all know when the pillar of the house becomes weak, it’s difficult to run the family.

“Covid and lockdown didn’t help as Michelle was all alone fighting the battle without friends and family.

“But Michelle kept smiling and put on a brave face in front of her children as she didn't want them to know that she was worried about their future.

“As a carer Michelle has given and cared above and beyond for all who she came across.

“She was such an inspirational lady, a best friend, daughter and colleague to many, and a true fighter.

“She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”

Michelle, who according to her friends, loved concerts, going out, pubs and parties, leaves behind her four children aged 16, 14, 11 and nine.

Heta has organised an online fundraiser to cover funeral costs, help the children and to go towards paying off Michelle’s mortgage, which her mother is currently dealing with.

The fundraiser has already raised more than £4,000, but to cover more of the mortgage, a target of £80,000 has been set.

Both Karen and Heta are asking anyone who knew Michelle to donate whatever they can to help her family.