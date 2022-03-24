Tributes paid to 29-year-old man who died in 'harrowing' Northampton house fire

Tributes have been paid to a 29-year-old man who died in a fatal house fire in Northampton last week.

Emergency services confirmed on Tuesday (March 22) that one man died in the house fire in Olden Road, Rectory Farm on Sunday (March 20).

The body of the victim was found outside one of three properties after up to 40 firefighters rushed to the blaze at just after 1.30pm.

The message on the bouquet reads: "Rest in peace, mate. From Kerry and family. (999 caller)."

The man has not yet been named by authorities but tributes and flowers have been left outside the home, which is still taped off by police.

One message attached to a bouquet of flowers reads: "Rest in peace, from all the staff at Olden Road Co-op."

Crews from as far away as Rothwell stayed at the scene for more than ten hours.

The house in Olden Road

Initial investigations to determine the cause of the blaze started late on Sunday night while firefighters returned to the scene on Monday morning (March 21) alongside police officers to continue those investigations.

Station Manager Ronnie Rochester, who attended the fire, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the gentleman who sadly died at the scene.

“This was a very harrowing incident for both our firefighters and the members of public who witnessed this.

"We will be offering welfare support to our firefighters and will also do our best to help anyone else who witnessed it."

A message from staff at the Olden Road Co-Op reads: "Rest in peace."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked for an update into its investigation.

Flowers and messages have been left outside the house in Olden Road, Rectory Farm following the fatal fire there on Sunday (March 20)