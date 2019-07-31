Tributes flood in following sudden death of 'warm, caring' Kettering PSCO Alex Franklin

Kettering's police force and community is in mourning today following the sudden death of a "warm, caring, committed" PSCO and school officer.

PSCO 7060 Alex Franklin passed away yesterday (July 30).

The community officer was has been described online as "warm, caring" and a "huge advocate for young people."

The sad news has been met with an outpouring of tributes online by his colleagues and the Kettering residents he helped every day.

He was well-known as a "huge advocate for young people" who worked closely with schools like Kettering Science Academy and was a strong voice in the town's effort to tackle gang violence amongst teenagers.

Northamptonshire Police detective chief inspector Julie Mead (@CIJulieMead) tweeted at 4.45pm yesterday: "The truth is today has been sad and I admit to a few tears. My colleague and friend of many years PCSO Alex Franklin passed away last night leaving a huge gap in the police family. He was a huge advocate for young people a great PCSO & an all round legend. #RIP"

The announcement has been met online with dozens of heartfelt tributes to the community officer.

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable Nick Adderly tweeted: "Got the call this morning. How dreadfully sad and cruel. Such a dedicated family man, committed to serving his community with passion.

"He told me just a few short weeks ago that serving the community is what he was ‘born to do’. My deepest condolences to his wife and loved ones."

Other tributes have included:

@Northants999 Northants has had another major loss! R.I.P it was far too soon for you to go! You'll always be missed and remembered!

@PSCOHurst Devastated to read this! Alex is the epitome of community policing. Thinking of everyone during this very sad time RIP Alex

@PSCO7060 In absolute shock around the loss of one of our Police Community Support Officers. Alex was a great bloke had worked many shifts with him in Kettering,Corby & Wellingborough. He was also a great supporter of the cadet scheme when I started. #RIP thoughts with family & friends

@PSCOKirsten Absolutely lost for words Such a beautiful beautiful person. Rest peacefully Alex xx

@Willowplacecorb This is such sad news, Alex was an amazing PCSO and worked with us in so many positive town centre initiatives.Our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, his Police family and friends.

@Sgtsamdobbs Very sad to hear this and to find out that this was a young man who I met very recently and whose respect & good nature impressed me hugely. This was the night the A5 was closed earlier for roadworks.

@KevR321 The thin blue line got thinner last night! Hearing the very very sad news of a really respected and dedicated PCSO passing away! Always a pleasure to talk with you and plenty of great advice! You were the true definition of community policing on many levels! RIP ALEX

@c_hillery Gutted.... great host for county Schools challenge kept me on track and was great with the young people. #RIP

@JennyCameron Absolutely stunned that Alex is gone. Warm, caring, funny, committed Alex, always with a smile, always thinking about making the @ncsc_challenge a great fun but learning experiece for the students. RIP Alex

@SuptMurray Such sad news. He was well known and respected in his private and professional life. One of the good people who couldn't do too much for everyone.