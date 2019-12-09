Tree of Light shines at Northampton hospital to remember those who are lo longer with us

The Tree of Light, at the Billing road entrance of Northampton General Hospital, has been dedicated to over 140 loved ones who have passed away or who have been gifted a light by a loved one.
Dozens turned out to remember their loved ones who won't be here this Christmas at the 'Light Up a Life' event last week.
