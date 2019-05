Pictures show a large amount of caravans on Abington Park in Northampton this afternoon.

The pictures were taken hours after a group of Travellers were evicted from Dallington Park.

They were served with a Section 61 Notice by Northamptonshire County Council on Friday.

It has not been confirmed whether this is the same group of Travellers.