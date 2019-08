An encampment of travellers has reportedly moved on to a Northampton country park overnight.

Caravans have been spotted on Upton Country Park this morning after arriving to the popular dog-walking spot late yesterday afternoon (August 21).

It comes after a private firm reportedly attempted to evict travellers from BIlling Aquadrome yesterday, while another encampment was also spotted on a nature reserve.

Northamptonshire County Council's Travellers Unit has been contacted for a comment.