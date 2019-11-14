Travel advice issued for Northampton rail users ahead of weekend strike action

The train operator for Northampton train station will be running a reduced service tomorrow (Saturday) as part of planned industrial action.

An amended timetable will be in operation for West Midlands Railway (WMR) and London Northwestern Railway (LNR), which will both be running a reduced service on Saturday, November 16.

This is due to planned industrial action by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Both train companies are asking passengers to carefully consider their journeys and check on the day of travel, as a reduced service will operate.

Usually, on a Saturday, the train firms would carry about 170,000 passengers from London to Liverpool and across the West Midlands, which increases in the run-up to Christmas.

Some parts of the network will have no WMR or LNR trains, including stations between:

Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

Kidderminster and Hereford

Hereford and Bromsgrove

Whitlocks End and Stratford-upon-Avon

Stratford-upon-Avon and Dorridge

Dorridge and Leamington Spa

Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley

Rugby and Crewe via Nuneaton and Rugeley Trent Valley

Crewe and Stafford via Stoke-on-Trent

Tickets for travel this Saturday may be used today (Friday, November 15) or Sunday (November 17), or passengers can receive a full refund.

For those who do travel, WMR or LNR tickets will be accepted on NX Bus and Metro services.

Further industrial action is scheduled to take place each Saturday until the end of December.

Passengers are advised to watch for further announcements regarding future strike days.

For the latest information about how train services are being affected and ticket acceptance with other transport operators go to www.lnr.uk/industrialaction