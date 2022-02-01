Trampoline club in Northampton wins equality and inclusion award for making sport 'accessible to all'

A trampoline club from Northampton has been recognised for its ‘equality and inclusion’ with an award following their 'outstanding' efforts to make the sport accessible to all.

The National Gymnastics Award for Equality and Inclusion was given to Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy, based at Benham Sports Centre, Moulton Park as part of a week-long celebration for the British Gymnastics National Award. Following many strong nominations, the Northampton academy was declared the winner.

As part of their work to ensure gymnastics is a sport accessible to all, the club reached out to local special schools and schools with SEN units. The club also developed links with the National Autistic Society, with class attendees from Northamptonshire’s local day centres and residential settings for people with disabilities.

The academy was praised for its hard work during the previous challenging year

Ross Whittaker from Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy said: “We are honoured to receive the British Gymnastics National Award for Equality and Inclusion and it’s fantastic to be recognised for something that we are truly passionate about.

"Our inclusive classes would simply not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible coaching team, so this award is really for them, along with all our amazing members who enjoy trampolining every week.

“For many of our members with additional needs, the classes are their main or only form of exercise every week, so it was really important for us to go above and beyond to welcome people back as soon as possible after each lockdown along with reassuring the most vulnerable that we were doing everything in our power to make it as safe as possible.

“As well as the obvious physical benefits of taking part, there are countless other benefits including improved mental health, confidence, self-esteem and exercise tolerance to name but a few.

"Although it is improving all the time there are still many barriers for the most vulnerable in our society to participate in sport so we will continue to do everything we can to link with organisations, schools and families to promote trampolining.”

Their ‘Ability Zone Project’ reportedly provides inclusive access to 'state-of-the-art' facilities across five days per week. The academy claims to have made 'incredible' progress in building confidence in disabled people whilst delivering a 30 hour per week programme with over 100 regular attendees with wide ranging disabilities.

British Gymnastics' CEO Sarah Powell praised the club and each of the award winners for all they have done for gymnastics over the last year, and credited the 'fantastic' impact they can have on their local community.

She said: “Congratulations to Northampton Gymnastics Club on winning the National Gymnastics Award for Equality and Inclusion. It’s a phenomenal achievement, testament to the hard work and dedication they give to gymnastics.

“After what has been a difficult couple of years for gymnastics clubs up and down the country, it’s great to be able to celebrate the people that continue to do so much.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the passion and commitment shown by our community to provide safe, welcoming and rewarding experiences for thousands of gymnasts every day.”