Trains cancelled and delayed as emergency services deal with incident between Northampton and Rugby

Passengers are being warned to expect delays and cancellations on Tuesday morning

Rail passengers travelling from Northampton are being warned they face major delays and cancellations on Tuesday (December 21).

Operator London Northwestern Railway says all lines are blocked while emergency services deal with an incident near the railway between Northampton and Rugby and .

Services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street are likely to be severely hit.

The incident is also affecting Avanti West Coast trains between Milton Keynes and Coventry.