Traffic lights near Northampton burst water main will be removed today

Road closures remain in place and four-way traffic lights have been installed after two water mains burst in Duston at the weekend.

The chaos began on Saturday when residents reported having either no water, low water pressure or brown water across the Duston, Upton and Hunsbury areas of town.

Traffic lights are being removed this evening if repair works are complete.

Motorists found Sandy Lane was impassable in parts due to deep water and two home were flooded in Somerset Drive, just off Tollgate Way near Sainsbury's.

A spokesman for Anglian Water today confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo that the traffic lights on Somerset Drive are expected to be removed this evening as long as repair works are complete.

Anglian Water confirmed the primary pipe burst occurred in Somerset Drive, which then caused a secondary rupture in Sandy Lane. The road has been closed between Larkhall Lane and Weedon Road.

Anglian Water has been working at both sites since Saturday trying to fix the problem.

The ongoing work to fix the two burst water mains has resulted in traffic chaos in and around Duston.

Residents have taken to social media to warn others to allow extra journey times with some drivers reporting it is taking 25 minutes to get from the Main Road in Duston to Sixfields.

Four-way traffic lights have been installed at the entrance to Somerset Drive, opposite the Formula 1 garage, causing long delays.

There have also been delays to buses and students have found themselves late for exams at nearby schools.