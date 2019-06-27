Traffic lights go down at busy Northampton town centre roundabout

Traffic lights went down in Northampton town centre today after a underground electricity failure.

St Peters Way roundabout and Towcester Road were among the streets affected by the power cut.

A spokeswoman for Western Power Distribution said: "We can confirm there was an underground cable fault at 12.57pm affecting about 500 customers.

"All power was restored by 1.29pm after by 'switching', which means rerouting the supply to go around the fault.

"We apologise for any inconvenience but everything should be back to normal."