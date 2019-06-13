Traffic in Northampton builds as heavy rain hits rush hour traffic

Heavy downpours in Northampton are causing delays in traffic as motorists driving home are forced to slow down.

An average speed of 10mph and delays of up to 10 minutes have been reported on parts of the M1 as heavy traffic builds on the northbound route.

Meanwhile, a stalled vehicle on the A45 Nene Valley Westbound from Bedford Road is blocking one lane and causing delays.

It comes as a heavy rain shower has arrived after a day of light drizzles.

A yellow warning was issued by the Met Office for Northampton for this evening.