Traders wanted with Northampton's biggest ever vegan fair set for summer

The town's biggest ever vegan food fair is set to come to Northampton this summer.

More than 60 stalls selling vegan food, beverages, cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and accessories will feature as part of the event at the Park Inn hotel in Silver Street on August 10.

Organiser Vente Viteikaite says veganism is growing rapidly in the UK.

While similar-sized events have run in Leighton Buzzard, St Albans and Luton, this will be Northampton's largest ever collection of all things animal product-free.

Organiser Vente Viteikaite used to work at the Lodge Farm industrial Estate-based heating contractors PJ Jones and became a vegan eight years ago.

She said: "We hope our event will be successful as there's a very large vegan community in Northampton and there are small initiatives - but nothing this large yet.

"The entrance to the event is £3 paid on the door, we also have fast-track tickets with a goodie bag for £13 that can be purchased from our Facebook page."

More than 60 traders will be selling all manner of animal-free products and food on the day.

Vente said veganism is spreading rapidly across the UK - with 75 per cent of all new food businesses purporting to be animal product free.

"The amount of vegan products in UK suppermarkets is probably the largest in the world," she added.

Tickets are available from the Facebook page here, or directly from Eventbrite.

"Both vegans and non-vegans are welcome," added Vente. "The atmosphere at these events is very positive - it's a great opportunity to try new products and meet local vegan businesses."

If anyone would like to book a stall, sponsor the event or volunteer, email: radaevents@yahoo.com.