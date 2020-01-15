Traders wanted! DIY SOS-style project launched to help Northampton charity makeover new building

A musical charity has put out a call for help in a bid to revamp their new premises that was given to them after they were without a home for three months.

The Performing Room, which has been based in Overstone Road since 2009, lost their former home in September last year after the building lease expired and will now be made into flats.

Living Edge Carpentry has started work on the ground floor of the building and they are now making headway on a creating a new stage.

The Mounts-based building was purpose-designed to inspire the next generation of musicians who wanted to build on their confidence, make new friends and find an alternative to mainstream education.

After reading the charity's appeal for a new home, published by the Chronicle & Echo last year, new landlord Rakesh Thakarar stepped in to save the day offering them a place in Guildhall Road, opposite the museum, in December 2019.

Although building works have started on the ground floor, charity boss Janan Fifield has got a big task ahead of him as he has four more floors to revamp with more than 30 rooms.

Performing Room are calling out to traders to help them get their new building into working order to allow for their teaching to continue as quickly as possible.

Boss Janan said: "Please help us re-create our bespoke activity-based work-space and preserve our very important social learning outlet and support network.

"We need help to convert unused space located in Northampton's Cultural Quarter into a modern-day music, art skills, and wellbeing center.

"This will expand upon the number of music and recreational activities made available to local people as a way to meet, make friends, build upon interests, develop key skills and improve wellbeing."

It is hoped that renovation works on the ground floor will be completed this month ready to accommodate schools and disability groups, which the centre works with, but help is desperately needed to complete the rest of the project.

Some of the rooms in the building are in desperate need of love and transformation so children and members can begin to use them.

Builders, plasters, plumbers, carpenters, decorators and lift operators and volunteers who can give their time for free are needed now more than ever to get the project off the ground to help more than 40 local services start accessing the charity again.

These rooms will be turned into music and multimedia studios, workstations, performance areas and the public areas, including corridors, exits, staircases, kitchens, and toilets, which will need to be made secure.

Previously more than 60 people a day accessed projects at The Performing Room, which include musical activities, IT, photography, production and radio broadcasting – just to name a few.

If you're in a trade, or simply want to offer your time to volunteer, then please get in touch with Janan at hello@performingroom.org to lend a hand, or you can donate by clicking here.