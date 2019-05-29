Tough Mudder to host first ever stadium event at Northampton Saints' ground

Tough Mudder is all set to host its first ever stadium event this weekend and is teaming up with Franklins Gardens to host its urban 5K obstacle course.

Offering teams the unique opportunity to weave in and out of the stadium and through grandstands, friends can help each other clamber over 13 obstacles on the try line, before finishing with a Mudder Village party in the middle of the pitch.

The rugby theme will be at the heart of the event but runners do not need to be match fit to make their way around the non-competitive and untimed course.

The course will feature Tough Mudder’s top-rated obstacles, including fan-favourites Everest, where Mudders will scramble up a 3.5 metre high half-pipe, and Next Level, which will see Mudders clamber up and over to get a birds eye view of the stadium.

Giles Chater, Tough Mudder managing director, said: “We’re always looking to offer our Mudders new and exciting experiences, and we’re excited to be hosting our first ever stadium event.

"Whether you’re a rugby fan or not, this Tough Mudder Urban 5K is a unique opportunity to experience our world famous obstacles in a setting like no other. It’s Tough Mudder doing what it does best.”

Once across the finish line, it’s anything but game-over. Friday night will see the floodlit stadium come to life after dark with music, drinks and street food, and the party will continue all Saturday, too.

Waiting at the finish line for all participants are refreshment stands and a all-new finisher t-shirt and 'iconic finisher' headbands. To sign up, click here.