Celebs from stage, screen and sport flocked to Silverstone for the British GP

Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Michael McIntyre, Virgil van Dijk plus stars of Strictly among celebs spotted at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix

Plenty of famous faces joined 142,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire track

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 4th July 2022, 7:32 am
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:30 am

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself. Here’s just a few of the famous faces among record 142,000 fans who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday (July 3)

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart poses for a selfie

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay with daughter Holly

Comedian Michael McIntyre gets up close and personal with the Red Bull driven by Sergio Perez

