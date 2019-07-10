'To let' sign goes up at Northampton town centre pub after closing its doors for third time in three years

A Northampton pub and restaurant is searching for a new landlord once again after closing its doors for the third time in as many years.

A "to let" sign has gone up on The Press in Abington Square today (July 10) as owners Trust Inns begin the search for a new tenant.

It marks another bump in the pub's chequered history, which has closed down and reopened again several times in recent years.

Many residents remember The Press as the infamous Bantam Cock late pub, which in 2017 recorded more violent incidents than any club, bar or pub in Northampton.

When The Bantam closed, it reopened as The Press under a new owner less than a month later.

However, this owner called last orders on the pub in January 2019, only 14 months after opening.

The Press was bought and began operating under The Lion Group in March 2019, led by chef Paul Fisher.

But now only four months later, The Press has shut down again and is searching for a new tenant.

The Press is now being advertised online by Trust Inns.