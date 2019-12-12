Tired Northampton basketball courts could be refurbished with £90,000 boost

A Northampton park basketball court could be scrubbed up and brought to life with a new playing surface and late night floodlights.

Sport England have reportedly picked the courts on the east side of the Racecourse to potentially be refurbished with a £90,000 grant - and will be matched by the borough council.

The basketball courts on the Racecourse could be refurbished to the tune of 90,000.

The tired courts are currently made up of an unlit large bare concrete square with faded markings and six tattered hoops.

All that could change with the grant funding, which hopes to lay a new playing surface, fresh court markings and new goals.

Plans could also make way for floodlighting that will stay lit until 9pm without directing the light at nearby residents' homes.

However, it is understood the award has not yet been finalised.

The funding was announced in a post by community page Basketball Northants on (Tuesday) December 10, which also claimed the courts could be used to set up "the first town centre net ball league".

Northampton Borough Council and Sport England have been contacted for comments.

The match-funded grant would come from the Sport England Community Asset Fund.