Times altered for tomorrow’s Flying Scotsman visit to Northants

Some slight changes have been made to tomorrow’s Flying Scotsman timetable.

The iconic engine will steam through our county tomorrow morning (Saturday. June 29) and hundreds of locals are expected to turn out to see the spectacle.

The Flying Scotsman is visiting Northants tomorrow

Network Rail and British Transport Police have issued a warning to encourage people to view the train safely.

Villagers in Harringworth are offering free parking in a field of the lee of the viaduct in Seaton Road to encourage people not to park on the narrow roadside.

There will even be bacon and sausage sandwiches for sale as well as hot drinks.

Recommended vantage points will be shown on maps that will be available in Harringworth on the day for people who want to view the train from higher up the valley. The village fete takes place from 11am directly after the Flying Scotsman has passed.

Elsewhere, the engine - on its popular Yorkshireman Tour - leaves Bedford at about 8.35am, travelling north past Sharnbrook, Souldrop, east of Wellingborough, past Burton Latimer before ending up at Kettering station where it will take on water.

It will leave Kettering station earlier than previously scheduled, at about 9.31am then move along the branch line through Corby at 9.44am, Gretton at 9.47am, and over the Harringworth viaduct at about 9.54am. Please remember that times may still change so it is advisable to leave plenty of time to pick your viewing spot.

It will then travel further north, through Manton junction before it continues its journey to Yorkshire.

The Time Travellers’ room at platform one will be open at Kettering station from 9am to 10.30am.

Network Rail have issued a statement reminding fans to stay safe and to keep off the tracks.

The message comes after recent dangerous and illegal behaviour during tours of Flying Scotsman elsewhere in the country.

Photographs shared online showed crowds of people, including young children, illegally trespassing on the tracks and stood in the path of oncoming trains.

Trespass on the railway is a criminal offence with up to a £1000 fine. Train obstruction is also against the law with a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Vicki Beadle, Operations Risk Advisor, for Network Rail, said: “We want people to have a fantastic time this weekend, but we can’t stress enough how important it is to keep safe at the same time.

“Trespassing on or near the tracks is incredibly dangerous, as well as being illegal and we work closely with British Transport Police to tackle this. There is never an excuse to trespass on the railway and this type of behaviour can have devastating life-changing and even fatal consequences.”

Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, from British Transport Police, said: “Seeing the Flying Scotsman is an exciting event for many people and we want everyone to be able to have a great day out.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone viewing and travelling on the train, and our officers will be along the route and at stations to ensure everyone can enjoy the event without putting themselves or others in danger.

“Please remember to use safe vantage points to view and take pictures of the train, stay clear of the line, and do not risk serious injury or death by trespassing on the tracks.

“It is important to remember that the railway is an extremely hazardous environment and those caught trespassing or obstructing trains can expect to be prosecuted.”

Network Rail and British Transport Police will have additional members of staff on hand during the visits.