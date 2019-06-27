Three roads closed following gas explosion in Northampton town centre

Three roads have been shut by emergency services this afternoon after a gas explosion in Northampton town centre.

Police cars, fire engines and utility companies are all at the scene outside Sol Central in Marefair following the incident around 1.20pm today (June 27).

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed there has been a gas explosion in Northampton town centre.

A police cordon is in place and Marefair is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Emergency services and utility providers are currently in attendance at an incident in Northampton town centre following a gas explosion in the Marefair area at about 1.15pm today, Thursday, June 27.

"Emergency services remain at the scene while a further assessment is carried out and local roads are currently closed, including Marefair and Chalk Lane and St Andrews Road at the junction with Marefair.

"There have been no reports of any injuries."

