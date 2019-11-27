Three new visions for Northampton's Market Square revealed - including an interactive water feature

Three new visions for how Northampton's Market Square could look have been revealed today (Thursday, November 28) - with members of the public asked for their views.

New positioning for market stalls, stepped seating, event space, trees and an interactive water feature are included in the proposed redesign of the space.

An artist's impression of how Market Square in Northampton could look. Photo: Northampton Forward

A six-week consultation opens today in a bid to get people's thoughts on the plans and its various components, which form part of attempts to regenerate the town centre.

Northampton Forward board member and Royal & Derngate chief executive Jo Gordon said: “All of the schemes that are being consulted upon bring something really special to the table.

“They create a new heart for our town centre and display real thought and care in their design about how best to enhance the square's current strengths as well as look to the future.

“I am, of course, particularly excited at the thought of how performances and art can bring something really unique to this space."

Each 'vision' for Market Square has all the same features but in different layouts in varying shapes, such as having all of the market stalls to one side or in rows.

Market Square is one of five 'quarters' of the new masterplan for the town centre, which was revealed in October after a major consultation earlier this year.

From that consultation was a clear aspiration to create a vibrant space that would become a destination in its own right and celebrate its heritage, according to Northampton Forward.

Landscape design experts Gillespies has come up with three options for the square - one of which will be chosen following the consultation which closes on Friday, January 3.

Northampton Forward hopes to rejuvenate the Market Square

The results will be analysed and published that month as Northampton Borough Council must submit a final business case for its £25m Future High Streets Fund bid by April to help pay for the project.

The Government is expected to announce the results in the summer and if its bid is unsuccessful, alternative funding streams will be considered, the council said.

To take part in the consultation and view the plans in more detail, visit survey.websurveycreator.com/s/nmsc3.

