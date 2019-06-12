Three-course meal on offer at Northampton Chinese restaurant for sexual assault charity's first fundraiser dinner

A Northampton Chinese restaurant is hosting a sexual assault charity's first fundraising dinner.

New Sunrise Chinese Restaurant, in Kingsley Park Terrace, is offering a three-course meal for £30 a head on July 11 in support of Northamptonshire Rape Crisis (NRC).

New Sunrise, Kingsley Park Terrace.

It is the charity's first fundraising dinner with a goal of selling 45 tickets and breaking their target of £1,350.

Debbie Galton, development manager for NCR, said: "We want to give people the chance to have a good night out with some delicious Chinese food while knowing they're doing a good thing.

"The cost of even one ticket covers the price of a face-to-face counselling session and helps us go into schools to teach children about consent and healthy relationships.

"New Sunrise make really good food and I hope we'll see friends out having a great time at our fundraiser."

To book a ticket, visit the NCR website and read more on their blog post. The evening starts at 7.30pm.

NCR offer counselling and a range of support services for survivors of sexual assault in Northamptonshire.

Debbie said: "It supported almost 700 survivors last year and there are always many more who are unable to access the support they need quickly due to very high demand.

"With all the cuts to funding locally and Nationally, we are always looking for new ways to raise funds and to encourage the local community to get involved. The New Sunrise is a fantastic local restaurant and we think it will be a great night.

"The work we do is essential to the County. Regardless of when someone experienced sexual violence or abuse, we can support them with everything from professional counselling to help with reporting to the police and attending court.

"We also support children and young people aged 13 to 18 who have experienced abuse, ensuring their voice is heard and helping them and their families at a very difficult time."