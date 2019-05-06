Threatened Northamptonshire women’s refuges to use charity reserves to stay open

Domestic abuse refuges across the county are to stay open for another twelve months - but are having to burn through their reserves to do so.

The five refuges had been threatened with closure after the government pulled its funding last year, and Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service said that the facilities would have to shut unless they could raise £100,000.

Now NDAS, which manages the county’s refuge provision, says that it has managed to make some cost savings to help keep the refuges open, but that it will have to use its savings to prop up the service until it can reapply for funding next year.

A statement from strategic director Dr Rachel Duncan and chair Glynis Bliss said: “In November last year we launched a campaign with the aim of raising £100,000 so that we could continue to deliver vital refuge services and keep victims and their children safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have contributed their time and money to helping us.

“We really do appreciate all of your support.

“So far we have raise £16,414 of the money needed but, following some work to find cost efficiencies and work to identify service delivery priorities, we are pleased to announce that we will do everything we can to keep the refuges open for the next 12 months, underpinned by the NDAS charitable reserves.

“Using our reserves is, of course, not a sustainable position so work so will be continuing to identify and raise additional funding for 2019/20; and will be looking at ways to generate income to maintain the valuable services that we offer.

“Thank you once again to everyone that has supported us.

“All help in continuing to fundraise is very much appreciated.”