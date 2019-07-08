Thousands soak up summer sun at Northampton Town Festival

The free festival returned to the town centre park on Saturday and Sunday (July 6 and 7), entertaining thousands.

Six stages played host to musicians and bands from Northampton and across the UK who performed all weekend along with the iconic tethered hot air balloons.

This year saw the Devil's Horseman performers return as well as the Vander Wheel of Death circus act and the human cannonball and motorbike displays. Meanwhile, dozens of musicians took centre stage to keep crowds entertained along with a funfair and roving performers.

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more