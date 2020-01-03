Thousands raised for Northampton boy diagnosed with cancer just before Christmas

More than £6,000 has been raised for a Blisworth boy who was told he had a tumour 11 days before December 25.

Six-year-old Blisworth Primary School pupil Alfie Andrews had felt poorly for a while with what was thought to be a virus.

Alfie pictured with Santa at the Queens Medical Centre.

After his doctor ran tests on December 14 he was told to visit the hospital immediately.

On the same day, the youngster was told that he had developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his stomach - a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The cancer has now spread to Alfie's spine, behind his left eye and between his brain and skull.

Saints' fan Alfie has been put on a six-month treatment plan for chemotherapy and is having regular lumbar punctures to prevent the cancer from spreading further.

The youngster is having regular physiotherapy to help him sit and stand up.

Family friend, Stacy Palmer, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise vital funds to help Alfie's mum and dad to pay their bills while they're at his bedside in Nottingham.

In one week [at the time of writing] 219 people have raised £6,534.

She said: "His parents are taking things hour-by-hour as things can change quickly.

"They are not able to work at the moment because they have not left his side.

"This will help them financially so they can stay off work and be there with Alfie 24/7."

The village of Blisworth is also pulling together to rally round the Andrews family.

One little boy has already raised £200 through a sponsored head shave while a charity coffee morning has been set up in February to raise extra cash.

Stacy added: "Everyone is doing their part to help in some way.

"It's amazing. We live in a really lovely village and everyone has wanted to pull together."

To help raise money for Alfie, click here.