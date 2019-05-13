Thousands flock to Althorp as world-renowned chefs headline food festival

The award-winning Althorp Food & Drink Festival returned on May 11 and 12 with over 100 diverse food and drink stands, as well as show-stopping culinary events and experiences. World-renowned chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and Ken Hom OBE led enticing demonstrations over the weekend. As a new addition for 2019, guests could also gain a unique opportunity to learn from the best with 90-minute cooking masterclasses taught by the headlining chefs. The Festival’s new, outdoor live music stage featured Northamptonshire’s musical talents, while falconry displays, cocktail-making classes, book signings, and a new Animals of Althorp exhibition was also on show. Laura Butler of The Beer Garage, in Northampton, said: "Althorp is great at allowing small independent businesses like us to showcase our products to a bigger audience. It's our third year at Althorp and Trudi and the team are so helpful. It's one of the highlights of the year. "We are so lucky to have so many great producers and small businesses [in Northamptonshire]. We know so many now and we are able to support each other. "A week ago we produced our first beer and it was the first to sell out at Althorp. Because of the event we hope to produce it again with all the wonderful comments we had from the Althorp crowd." Steve Reid from Friars Farm, which makes chutneys and preserves, said: "Althorp is a key platform for small businesses, although it can be risky [with a] slightly high pitch fee. "Compared to other local large food festivals this is the best because they have the majority being local, and has a mixed bag of customers. With Althorp high profile it definitely helps to put Northamptonshire on the map."

