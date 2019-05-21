Thousands expected to take part in Northampton's Race for Life

There's still space to join in all of the fun at Northampton's Race for Life and Northampton's Pretty Muddy next month - all in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The two races are respectively set to take place in Abington Park on Saturday, 22 and Sunday, 23 of June with more than 4,000 people expected to cross the finish line over the weekend.

Get stuck in, in the mud as Pretty Muddy returns to Northampton to raise vital funds for cancer research. Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Cancer Research UK has said it expects more than £200,000 to be raised through charity donations and applications payments just in Northampton - as families from all over the county take part.

NORTHAMPTON PRETTY MUDDY

VENUE:

Abington Park, Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, NN3 3AD View map

FEES:

Adult: £19.99

Child: £10.00

Young Adult: £19.99

Under 13 entry: due to the nature of this event, you must be 13 or over to take part

MEETING PLACE:

The start line is opposite the car park. Please follow the flags and the directions provided.

DISTANCE:

The obstacle race is described by Cancer Research UK as the Pretty Muddy 5k.

TRAVEL INFORMATION

Please car share where possible due to the large number of participants attending.

Alternatively please use local car parks or public transport where possible.

Runners wanting to take part in Northampton Pretty Muddy obstacle course can still do so by clicking here.

NORTHAMPTON RACE FOR LIFE

This year both men and women can take part in the Race for Life at Abington Park on Sunday, June 23.

VENUE:

Abington Park

TIME:

11am

FEES:

Adult: £14.99

Children: £10.00

Young Adult: £14.99

Under 6 entry (Girls and boys): free and no registration needed

VENUE:

Abington Park, Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, NN3 3AD View map

MEETING PLACE

The start line is opposite the car park. Please follow the flags and the directions provided by the stewards.

DISTANCE:

The Northampton 5K route meanders through Abington Park covering all areas of the scenic course.

The route is primarily on grass with some short sections on pathways. There are a number of gradual inclines and declines throughout the course.

TRAVEL INFORMATION:

Please car share where possible due to the large number of participants attending.

Alternatively, use public transport if you can. The entrance to the car park for participants is just off Abington Crescent.

Runners wanting to take part in Northampton Race for Life can do so by clicking here.