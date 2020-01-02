Schools in Northampton.

This is how every Northampton state secondary school performed in their 'Progress 8' scores - according to Ofsted

A school's 'Progress 8' score is calculated by assessing how well pupils have progressed in eight subjects between Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 4.

The national average of this score is set at 0, meaning that if an individual school scores "+1", its students are, on average, achieving one grade higher in all eight subjects than similar pupils nationally.

Northampton Academy's 229 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.64, which is well above average.

1. Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy's 229 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.64, which is well above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Northampton School for Boys's 215 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.5, which is well above average.

2. Northampton School for Boys

Northampton School for Boys's 215 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.5, which is well above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Northampton School for Girls's 269 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.47, which is above average.

3. Northampton School for Girls

Northampton School for Girls's 269 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.47, which is above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The Duston School's 235 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.26, which is above average.

4. The Duston School

The Duston School's 235 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.26, which is above average.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4