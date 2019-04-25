This is all the property that Northampton councillors own

As part of their register of interests, Northampton Borough Councillors have to declare which land, houses or other premises they own.

It is part of the concept of open democracy and helps show that there is no conflict of interest when matters such as planning applications arise. These are the bits of land and properties that councillors have declared in the most up-to-date register.

1. Tony Ansell (Mayor) Meencarragah Cottage, 14A Abington Park Crescent, Northampton / 78 St Georges Avenue, Northampton, 212 Kettering Road, Northampton / The Park Cafe, Abington Park, Northampton / All Saints Bistro, All Saints Church

