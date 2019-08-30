Third Northampton care home resident celebrates her 100th birthday today

Edna Grant is one of five residents at a Northampton care home who is celebrating her 100th birthday this year.

Edna is the third resident at St. Christopher's Care Home, in Abington Park Crescent, who is celebrating receiving her Telegram from the Queen this year.

The 100-year-old has been living at the home for just over three years after spending her younger years in South Wales where she was born to a mother who was a district nurser and father who was a miner.

Manager of St. Christopher's, Sarah Clarke, said: "I have a particular recent memory of Edna and her taking part in our 'Book End Project' with Bridgewater Primary School.

"She enjoyed every moment for each of the six weeks the project ran and the company of the children.

"Her face was just full of smiles each and every week.

Glenn Miller fan Edna had her favourite holidays when she was a youngster.

She would bathe for hours in the sun at Barry Island where she remembers spending her pocket money on sweets.

She was in her twenties when she first met her husband in the 1930's while she was working for the then-largest retail chain in the UK, Home & Colonial Store.

They were married on 12 March 1940, when Edna was 22, at a church in Wales, and she remembers wearing a blue suit before going on to become a shop manageress and accounts administrator for the rest of her working life.

Later on the pair set up home in Coventry and her daughter Sue was born at Henley-in-Arden, in Warwickshire.

Today, Edna's daughter Sue, and her immediate family, is arranging a birthday party in the St. Christopher's summerhouse to celebrate Edna's 100th birthday.