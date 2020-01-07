These people in Northamptonshire could get 12 weeks of Slimming World or WeightWatchers completely free

Northamptonshire County Council has launched a weight management programme designed to help people shift weight.

As the new year gets underway, a lot of us are focusing on eating healthier food and exercising more in a bid to shift some excess weight.

Whether you go it alone or you like to be part of a group of people who are in a similar situation, the weight loss journey can be a difficult one.

So this year, Northamptonshire County Council is lending some people a helping hand.

Anyone who has a BMI (Body Mass Index) of 28 or above could be eligible for 12 weeks free at their local Slimming World or WW (formerly Weight Watchers) group.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "Our weight management service offers a programme designed to suit your lifestyle and needs.

"Losing weight is about more than simply looking good or focusing on a number on the scales. It is about gaining more confidence, feeling healthier and happier, de-stressing and re-energising your life."

Am I eligible?

In order to qualify for the weight management programme, you need to meet this criteria, as well as having a BMI of 28 or more:

-You must not have paid to attend Slimming World or WW in the last three months.

-You must not have previously participated in weight management with Public Health Northamptonshire

-You must live in Northamptonshire

-You must not be pregnant

-You must be 18 years of age or over

-You must be ready and motivated to lose weight

Where can I access the free weight management help?

As long as you meet all the criteria, you can use the free help at your local Slimming World and WW groups which operate across the county.

For Northampton residents, a weight management programme at Trilogy, providing nutritional support alongside an exercise class is another option.

As well as a 12-week group at Northampton Town Football Club, available to men only which will provide information alongside physical activity sessions.

Kettering residents can also choose to access nutrition, lifestyle and physical activities at Wellness, Weight Management and Lifestyle Centre.

How to apply

To apply online, you will need your personal details as well as your height and weight so that your BMI can be calculated. You can apply online here.

If you would prefer to submit your application over the phone, you can call Northamptonshire County Council on 0300 126 500.

And if you would rather email, you can contact the weight management team on northantswm@northamptonshire.gov.uk.