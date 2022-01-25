There are plenty of chores that leave us in need of help from Google.

These are the ten chores people in Northamptonshire Google ‘how to do’ most often

Which ones of these do you hate the most?

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:46 am

Household chores are tedious and often the cause of many arguments over who will complete them.

As well as the hatred towards them, there is also the issue of not always knowing how to actually complete certain tasks in the most effective way.

Car cleaning and maintenance brand Holts gathered both national and regional data on the chores most people don't know how to do, using Google searches to see what is frequently searched before tackling.

In Northamptonshire, three of the most Googled chores are searched, on average, 50 times a month and it can be agreed that they are three of the most annoying and infuriating ones.

Here are the top ten most Googled chores in Northamptonshire that residents need a little extra help completing.

1. Clean make-up brushes

On average, this chore is Googled 50 times a month.

2. Clean the oven

Again, this task is Googled, on average, 50 times a month.

3. Clean sofa

Drawing with cleaning mirrors, cleaning the sofa is also Googled, on average, 20 times a month.

4. Clean mirrors

On average, this chore is Googled 20 times a month.

