These are the 15 things you should NEVER say to someone from Northampton
Northampton is home to a friendly bunch of locals, but there are a few turn of phrase that really grind our gears.
So if you are ever visiting our fair city, here are 13 questions and phrases that are best avoided.
1. Wheres the local IKEA store?
It is absolutely huge, how could you possibly miss it?
2. Is Northampton a city?
Look Milton Keynes IS NOT A CITY OK? Not that we care.
3. Wheres Woolworths?
Please avoid reminding us our beloved Woolies store has gone. The pick 'n' mix counter is still sorely missed.
4. NEVER pronounce Nene as "Neen"!
If you are going to pay us a visit, at least get the pronunciation right.
