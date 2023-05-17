‘There is no pain like losing a child,’ says mother ahead of knife crime vigil this week

A service and candlelit vigil is to be held this Friday (May 19) to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited the county and remember those lost to violence.

Taking place from 7.30pm, the service will be led by Father Oliver Coss at All Saints Church – and will be followed by a vigil in the church courtyard.

Father Coss will be joined by Cheri Curran, the mother of fatal stab victim Louis-Ryan Menezes.

Cheri Curran, mother of fatal stab victim Louis-Ryan, will be speaking at the vigil on Friday (May 19) - to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited and remember those lost to violence.

The 17-year-old died in Kingsthorpe in May 2018, after suffering a single stab wound to the chest.

Since then, Cheri has campaigned for more action to be taken against knife crime – particularly with recent events across the town that have had tragic consequences.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Cheri said: “Friday is really important to remind the community of the dangers of knife crime on the streets – especially in light of recently losing more talented, young lives.

“It’s about talking to young people and pushing for education. We know knife crime is in schools, colleges and the university now too.

“It comes as a shock to the community every time we lose another life.”

Cheri believes bringing more education to the town and county is the way forward, and says the Knife Angel visit to Northamptonshire played an important role in starting conversations.

She was involved with the visit a year ago, particularly because of the shock that her son Louis-Ryan and fellow victim Rayon Pennycook were killed at the hands of knife crime three years apart to the day.

On Friday evening (May 19) Cheri will be talking about her personal and lived experiences, and what she and her family have been through everyday since losing Louis-Ryan.

Cheri said: “I’ll be talking about the boy Louis was – what a jovial and happy person he was, and his dreams and prospects.

“There is no pain like losing your child to knife crime, but being given the opportunity to give back has filled my heart.

“I hope to make people realise this is the end of the road for my family, but prevention and keeping the conversation going can change things.”

Cheri would like more support and funding to be invested in youth services, to see more places available for young people to go and more opportunities to invest their time and energy into.

“Everyone has the same mission to reduce knife crime and educate the young,” she said. “We should teach them they can be anything they want to be. Invest in that guidance.”

With many “amazing people” who have put together this week’s service and vigil, Cheri says the team hopes there will be a good turn out at what is such a difficult time for the community.

Cheri said: “Come and listen to what everyone has to say. The more support, the better.

“We have to remember all the beautiful young people who are no longer here – and respect them and their families. They deserve their names to be shouted.”